Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 1,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 288,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $692.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

