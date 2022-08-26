Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 1,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 288,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Shoe Carnival Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $692.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59.
Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
