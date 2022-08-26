SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 46 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 241,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $26,570.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,293.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $60,082.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,967.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $26,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,293.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,843 shares of company stock valued at $482,792 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.