Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 87,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,579,383 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $9.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.48.
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Further Reading
