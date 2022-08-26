Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 87,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,579,383 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $9.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 614,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,357,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 181,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 512,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

