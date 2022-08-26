Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Simmons First National Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

