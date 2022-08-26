Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Down 2.9%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 190,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 117,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Small Pharma Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$59.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.0584615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. It is also developing a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

