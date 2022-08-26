Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149,396 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,945,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henry Ji acquired 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,777.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,339.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of SRNE opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.