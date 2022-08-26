Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sotera Health were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $897,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

