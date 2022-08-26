SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 82.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

