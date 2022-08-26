Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SRC opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.79%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.