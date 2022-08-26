Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $121.44.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Standex International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SXI. William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

