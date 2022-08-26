Stifel Nicolaus Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.64 and its 200-day moving average is $185.68. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.