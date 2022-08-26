Stride (NYSE:LRN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Stride Trading Up 6.5 %

LRN stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stride has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stride by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

