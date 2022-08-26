SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SunPower were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in SunPower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SunPower by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in SunPower by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $619,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunPower Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 2.06.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

