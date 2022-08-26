Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 7.4% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.85. 74,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,051,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,089. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

