Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,039,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Price Performance

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 12,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $503,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -92.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.87.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.