Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keenan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 207,469 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 645,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 315,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PING opened at $28.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Ping Identity to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Ping Identity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

