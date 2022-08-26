Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,300 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 229,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $259.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.51. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CVCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

