Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,600 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sotera Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

SHC stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.35. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

