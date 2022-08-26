Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,800 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares during the period.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBT shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of GBT opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

