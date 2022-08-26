Swiss National Bank Acquires 16,900 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Everi were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $4,854,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Everi by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 85,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Everi Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.50. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.