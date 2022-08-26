Swiss National Bank Acquires 22,500 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.5 %

ARI stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.34. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

