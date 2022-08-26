Swiss National Bank Acquires 27,600 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 679,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after buying an additional 469,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 445,302 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,456,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,707,000.
Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $231,125.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,916.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $231,125.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,916.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,222 shares of company stock worth $3,906,512. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 26.52 and a quick ratio of 26.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.04.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.