Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,800 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 42,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,356,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 154,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Shares of LGND opened at $104.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $169.98.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.