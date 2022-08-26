Swiss National Bank Acquires 6,400 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 900,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 331,312 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,312,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,709 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $2,195,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,549.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.98.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

