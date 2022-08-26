Swiss National Bank Acquires 80,200 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 256.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

