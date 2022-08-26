Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,300 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Shares of HCC opened at $34.80 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.