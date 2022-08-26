Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,000 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CareDx were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

CareDx Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CDNA opened at $21.97 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative net margin of 22.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

