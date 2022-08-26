Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 515,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 369,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,921,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $85.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,872.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.29 per share, with a total value of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,872.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LKFN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

