Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 51job were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 51job by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in 51job by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in 51job by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in 51job by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 51job in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

