Swiss National Bank Buys 13,900 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 2.33. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

