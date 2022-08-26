Swiss National Bank Buys 16,000 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Knowles were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Knowles Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KN stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

