Swiss National Bank Buys 17,100 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

