Swiss National Bank Buys 17,200 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Certara were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 24.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 7.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Certara Trading Up 4.9 %

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Certara news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,617,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,706,893 shares of company stock valued at $136,396,900 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.