Swiss National Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $47,866,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $28,829,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 233,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $10,150,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jack in the Box to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.8 %

JACK stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $42,663.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.