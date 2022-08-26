Swiss National Bank Buys 3,300 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in AppFolio by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AppFolio by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPF. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

AppFolio Price Performance

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $394,291.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $910,908.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $394,291.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,367 shares of company stock worth $5,875,523. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

