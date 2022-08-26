Swiss National Bank Buys 4,900 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $14,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $7,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.75 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

