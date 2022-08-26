Swiss National Bank Buys 6,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the period. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after buying an additional 138,332 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after buying an additional 376,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.10. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26.

In other news, Director John V. Balen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at $748,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John V. Balen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Balen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,126.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,458 shares of company stock valued at $288,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

