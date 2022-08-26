Swiss National Bank Buys 6,900 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $139,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Overstock.com stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $69.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

