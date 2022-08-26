Swiss National Bank Buys 7,700 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,421,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after acquiring an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 94,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 133,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 75,684 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

