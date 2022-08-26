Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banner by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Banner by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 290,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.75 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 31.77%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

