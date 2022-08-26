Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energizer Stock Up 2.3 %

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE ENR opened at $30.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.