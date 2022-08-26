Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSEX stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $75.77 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSEX shares. TheStreet upgraded Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

