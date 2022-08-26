Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 495,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 5.0 %

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

