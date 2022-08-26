Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Trustmark Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

