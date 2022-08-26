Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Barnes Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on B shares. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of B stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

