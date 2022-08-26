Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PRA Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PRA Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $38.01 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.22.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $258.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

