Swiss National Bank Has $4.32 Million Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 125.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after buying an additional 465,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 344,986 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 246,580 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 177,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

