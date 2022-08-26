Swiss National Bank Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

