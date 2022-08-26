Swiss National Bank Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 932,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 208,314 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1,947.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 149,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 54.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 93,446 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $28.24 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

