Swiss National Bank Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soapstone Management L.P. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after buying an additional 503,453 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,363,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,587,166.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 233,678 shares of company stock worth $3,217,043. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

